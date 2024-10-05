Pakpattan Police intensify operations, recover over Rs59m, arrest hundreds in Sept

PAKPATTAN - In a significant breakthrough, the Pakpattan Police have recovered cash and valuables worth over Rs59 million during a comprehensive crackdown in September. The items seized include cash, gold jewelry, tractors, motorcycles, cars, buffaloes, goats, mobile phones, and various other assets taken from criminal elements. As part of the operations, the police successfully apprehended 33 members of eight notorious criminal gangs operating in the region. Additionally, 202 proclaimed offenders and 151 drug dealers were arrested, highlighting the department’s commitment to maintaining law and order in the district. District Police Officer (DPO) Pakpattan, Tariq Walait, praised the dedication and hard work of the police force, emphasising that these achievements resulted from strategic planning and swift execution. “Our team has demonstrated exceptional commitment in bringing these criminals to justice. The recovery of such a significant amount of valuables and the arrest of numerous offenders underscore our determination to make Pakpattan a safer place,” he stated. DPO Tariq Walait also noted the crucial role of community cooperation in assisting law enforcement during the operations. “The public’s trust and support have been instrumental in our efforts. We encourage everyone to continue providing information that can help us protect their lives and property. Together, we can ensure a crime-free Pakpattan,” he added. The police department has reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying operations against organised crime, drug trafficking, and other criminal activities. “We will continue to target criminal networks and ensure that Pakpattan remains secure for its residents,” DPO Tariq Walait emphasised. This recent recovery is viewed as a significant success for law enforcement, demonstrating their proactive approach to curbing crime and ensuring peace in the district. The Pakpattan Police remain vigilant in their efforts to combat all forms of illegal activity in the region.