The Centralia mine fire, ignited in 1962 beneath the town of Centralia, Pennsylvania, remains an enduring environmental tragedy. The fire, initially started to dispose of waste, reached a labyrinth of abandoned coal mines, releasing toxic gases and causing ground subsidence. Despite numerous efforts to extinguish it, the fire still smolders beneath the town to this day, rendering Centralia nearly uninhabitable. Evacuations occurred, and homes were demolished as the ground became dangerously unstable. The Centralia mine fire serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of environmental neglect, enduring for over six decades, a haunting testament to the long-term impact of human actions on the planet.