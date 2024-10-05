People to no longer tolerate ‘illegitimate’ rule of PML-N: Saif

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, expressed deep concern over the current political situation, stating that PML-N is making every effort to save its illegitimate rule.

“Firing bullets at peaceful protesters is an act of rebellion against democracy,” Barrister Saif said. He added that PML-N operatives have been turning peaceful protests violent, but their oppression will be held accountable. He emphasized that the rule of Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif is nearing its end, and the public will no longer tolerate such tyranny. Barrister Saif noted that the public’s overwhelming response to the PTI founder’s call is a clear sign that the PML-N government is collapsing. He condemned the federal and Punjab governments for using state machinery to fire at unarmed protesters and bombard them with tear gas, accusing them of merely extending their rule to continue looting the economy.

He also condemned the placement of spikes on the motorway near Swabi and accused PML-N of being afraid of peaceful protesters. Barrister Saif further claimed that PML-N had planned to cause casualties during the protests and accused them of infiltrating the demonstrations with armed workers.

He criticized the digging of motorways and misuse of state power, declaring that the public’s response to such oppression will be fierce and that those responsible will be held accountable. He urged the government to stop using institutions for political purposes, calling the Sharif family internationally corrupt and questioning why the nation must suffer under their rule.

Regarding the arrest of Aleema Khan, the PTI founder’s sister, Barrister Saif condemned the government’s “dirty tactics” against women and declared that the downfall of the PML-N rule is inevitable. He stated that the nation would not allow Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif to hide from accountability.