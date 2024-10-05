PM Anwar calls for increasing Pak-Malaysia military ties

ISLAMABAD - Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), and discussed bilateral strategic interests, regional security, and defence cooperation.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim praised Pakistan Armed Forces’ role in regional peace and stability, acknowledging their professionalism and sacrifices in combating terrorism. He emphasised on the need for increasing bilateral ties particularly military relations amongst the two brotherly countries and extended an invitation to the COAS to visit Malaysia in the same context.

COAS thanked the Prime Minister for the invitation and appreciated the successful visit to Pakistan, which will help further improve the enduring and historic ties between the two countries and the militaries.

COAS also attended the Investiture Ceremony and State Banquet held in the honour of Prime Minister of Malaysia at the Presidency.

‘Productive outcomes’

Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim on Friday departed here after completing his three-day state visit to Pakistan, which he said, held a “great personal significance.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had received Anwar Ibrahim on his arrival on Wednesday, also saw him off at the airport, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal cabinet members and senior officials.

During the visit, Anwar Ibrahim, accompanied by a high-level delegation of ministers, deputy ministers and senior officials, held a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, led the delegation-level talks and held “productive discussion” with President Asif Ali Zardari.

Following the visit, the Malaysian prime minister wrote on his X timeline that the “engagements with my counterpart Shehbaz Sharif and President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, alongside discussions with industry representatives, resulted in productive outcomes encompassing a wide array of mutual interests.”

He said that these interactions underscored the commitment of the highest leadership to enhance relations.

Both sides signed three MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation in varying sectors. It was also agreed that Pakistan would export Halal meat worth $200 million and 100,000 tonnes of Basmati rice to Malaysia.

“Certainly, there will be increased cooperation in all areas of trade and agricultural technology including meat, rice and palm oil imports by Pakistan, and the two countries will also expand cooperation in the skilled worker sector through critical areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital and semiconductors,” Ibrahim added.

Prime Minister Ibrahim was also conferred the Nishan-i-Pakistan award by President Zardari in a special investiture ceremony. He was also conferred an honorary PhD Degree by the National University of Science and Technology, where he also delivered a public lecture.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz, in a statement said that during the visit, Pakistan and Malaysia agreed to further strengthen the bilateral relations and that the visit would usher in a new era of bilateral cooperation, according to a PM Office press release.

Mentioning the positive outcome of the Pakistan-Malaysia Business Forum, he said that the enhanced bilateral trade would help boost exports and create job opportunities.

He said both countries signed MoUs to promote trade and investment. Pakistan would increase its processed meat and rice export to Malaysia and ensure ease in the processes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that both sides agreed to enhance IT cooperation, manufacturing of electric vehicles and enhancement of bilateral trade.

He said PM Anwar Ibrahim was also a great admirer of great poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal which was a matter of pride for Pakistan. He also thanked premier Ibrahim for his good wishes for the government and the people of Pakistan.

Malaysian PM for exploring untapped trade potential with Pakistan

Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim has stressed the need to utilize the untapped potential of trade and economic collaboration with Pakistan in diverse areas including minerals, new energy resources, food, industry, and information technology.

The Malaysian PM, in an interview with PTV on Friday, expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-Malaysia relations. “The time is ripe. I had a detailed discussion with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to pursue collaboration in all these fields.”

He said there was enormous untapped potential in trade in which bilateral collaboration could help develop the respective economies.

He specifically praised Pakistan’s rich history in education, research and nuclear development, especially during 1970s.

Reflecting on Malaysia’s progress in the region, particularly in the semiconductor industry and digital transformation, the prime minister said that his country was ahead in the semiconductor industry in the region from which Pakistan could also take benefit.

PM Anwar Ibrahim, expressing his personal interest in Pakistan, said, “I chose Pakistan and engaged with its prime minister closely because we both see enormous untapped potential. We can learn from each other and collaborate for mutual benefit.”

To a question, he emphasized the importance of collaboration within the ASEAN region and beyond. “ASEAN is fortunate to be considered an economically vibrant region, and the potential is enormous.”

However, he stressed the need to work together which was very crucial.

In addition to economic cooperation, the Malaysian prime minister commended his Pakistani counterpart’s address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), particularly for his strong stance on Israel’s aggression in Palestine.

He also stressed that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was an international forum and its member countries should collaborate and take a unified stance on critical issues.

As regards the Kashmir issue, the Malaysian prime minister expressed his concern over human rights issues around the world, including in Gaza, Kashmir, and other regions.

The prime minister also paid tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal, describing the poet-philosopher as “outstanding.” He shared how Iqbal’s works, including Israr-e-Khudi and Jawab-e-Shikwa, had a profound impact on him. “Iqbal’s foresight, vision, and progressive thinking are still relevant today. His message, full of knowledge, wisdom, and spiritual understanding, compels us to think and prepare the next generation for the future.