PML-N senator Irfan Siddiqui criticizes PTI for inviting Indian minister Jaishankar

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Irfan Siddiqui has criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for inviting Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to address their party protest.

In response to Barrister Saif's remarks about the invitation, Senator Siddiqui sarcastically suggested that the PTI should also invite Jaishankar to visit military installations and the ruined graves of martyrs. He argued that such an act would forever strengthen the bond between PTI and India.

Barrister Saif previously mentioned during a TV show that the PTI planned to invite the Indian minister to attend and address their protest rally.