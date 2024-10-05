Saturday, October 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PPP will actively participate in Gaza Million March: Khuhro

Staff Reporter
October 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Friday said that the party workers would actively take part in the Gaza Million March under the auspices of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Karachi on October 6 and in Islamabad on October 7. He made the announcement in light of the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Khuhro said said that the PPP stood in solidarity with the people of Gaza, Palestine and Lebanon against Israeli aggression. Khuhro said that he strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against Gaza, Lebanon and Palestine, and urged the United Nations play its role in stopping the Israeli aggression. He appealed to all political parties to take a strong united stand against the Israeli aggression by keeping their political differences aside.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1728025613.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024