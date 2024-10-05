President, PM pledge support to improve education system

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have expressed their firm resolve to support the noble profession of teaching for the promotion of literacy.

In his messages on the occasion of World Teachers Day, the President urged the countrymen to reaffirm their commitment to empowering the teachers, besides ensuring their respect and recognition.

He said the teachers are the architects of any society as they help nurture young minds.

He said that there is a dire need to equip our teachers with the tools to successfully fulfill their responsibilities.

In his message, the Prime Minister said we join the global community in celebrating 'World Teachers' Day' to recognize the valuable contribution of teachers in our nation's future.

The Prime Minister said the Government remains committed to honor the promise that it has made with teachers.

He said that our goal is to create a high-performing educational system that empowers both our students and teachers to thrive in a rapidly changing world.