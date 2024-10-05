PSX gains 810 more points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 810.19 more points, a positive change of 0.98 percent, closing at 83,531.96 points against 82,721.77 points on the last working day.

A total of 381,529,555 shares were traded during the day as compared to 319,879,266 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.523 billion against Rs16.414 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 444 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 201 of them recorded gains and 167 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 76 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pace (Pak) Limited with 59,298,044 shares at Rs6.29 per share, Pak Petroluem with 21,636,537 shares at Rs118.60 per share and Kohinoor Spinning with 19,496,228 shares at Rs8.12 per share.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs91.85 per share price, closing at Rs 1,175.34, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs79.00 rise in its per share price to Rs1,349.00.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs87.87 per share, closing at Rs17,412.13, followed by ZIL Limited with Rs16.80 decline to close at Rs218.34.