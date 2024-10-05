PTI leader Asad Qaiser announces arrest of brother in Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaiser, announced on Friday that his brother, Adnan Khan, has been arrested in Islamabad. The arrest comes amid growing tensions between PTI members and law enforcement agencies.

In a statement, Qaiser strongly condemned the recent arrests of PTI founder Imran Khan’s sisters and several party workers. He criticized the actions as part of an ongoing effort to suppress PTI leadership and their supporters but asserted that such tactics would not intimidate them.

Qaiser mentioned that they are awaiting further instructions from PTI Chairman Imran Khan regarding their plans for a protest at D-Chowk.

In a related development, the Pakistan Army has assumed control of D-Chowk, following directives from the Ministry of Interior under Article 245 of the Constitution, signaling a significant escalation in security measures in the capital.