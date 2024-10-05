PTI protests disrupt public transport services in Lahore

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s call for protests in Lahore has caused significant disruptions to the city's public transport services.

The Metro bus service is currently operating on a limited route, with buses running only between Gajjumata and MAO College. The section from MAO to Shahdara remains suspended due to road blockages caused by the protests.

Additionally, Lorry Adda's inter-city bus operations have been completely halted in response to the demonstrations. Containers have been placed at key entry and exit points throughout the city, affecting traffic flow and hindering public transportation.

In contrast, the Orange Line train service has been fully restored and is operating normally despite the ongoing protests.