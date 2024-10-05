Saturday, October 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PTI protests disrupt public transport services in Lahore

PTI protests disrupt public transport services in Lahore
Web Desk
4:02 PM | October 05, 2024
Regional, Lahore

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s call for protests in Lahore has caused significant disruptions to the city's public transport services.

 The Metro bus service is currently operating on a limited route, with buses running only between Gajjumata and MAO College. The section from MAO to Shahdara remains suspended due to road blockages caused by the protests.

Additionally, Lorry Adda's inter-city bus operations have been completely halted in response to the demonstrations. Containers have been placed at key entry and exit points throughout the city, affecting traffic flow and hindering public transportation.

In contrast, the Orange Line train service has been fully restored and is operating normally despite the ongoing protests.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1728107810.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024