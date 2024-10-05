Review meeting of post polio drive held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - A review meeting of the post-polio campaign was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jamil, assistant commissioners, representatives from the health and education departments, police, EPI, WHO, and other relevant agencies.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was provided on the performance and achievements of targets during the previous polio campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman emphasised that polio eradication is a national responsibility and that any negligence or laxity in this regard would not be tolerated.

She appealed to parents to ensure that all children under five years of age receive polio drops during each campaign.

She added that such efforts would not only help eradicate the polio virus from the country but also protect children from lifelong disabilities.

Officials present at the meeting expressed their commitment to implementing the Deputy Commissioner’s directives to ensure the success of the polio eradication campaign.