Saturday, October 05, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Review meeting of post polio drive held

APP
October 05, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   A review meeting of the post-polio campaign was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jamil, assistant commissioners, representatives from the health and education departments, police, EPI, WHO, and other relevant agencies.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was provided on the performance and achievements of targets during the previous polio campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman emphasised that polio eradication is a national responsibility and that any negligence or laxity in this regard would not be tolerated.

She appealed to parents to ensure that all children under five years of age receive polio drops during each campaign.

She added that such efforts would not only help eradicate the polio virus from the country but also protect children from lifelong disabilities.

Medicine prices surge by 14.15% in Pakistan, impacting healthcare affordability

Officials present at the meeting expressed their commitment to implementing the Deputy Commissioner’s directives to ensure the success of the polio eradication campaign.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1728107810.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024