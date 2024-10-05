Roads remain obstructed; Internet, cell phone services suspended

Gujar khan - All roads in the regions of Gujar Khan, Jhelum, Sohawa, Pind Dadan Khan, Kallar Syedan, and Kahuta remained obstructed since Thursday midnight. This action comes in response to the announced protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Reports indicate that while some party workers have been apprehended, a considerable number managed to evade police operations over the past 48 hours.

Three bridges over River Jhelum at GT Road, including the Sohawa Chakwal link road, Gujar Khan-Bahee Khan bridge, Mandra Toll Plaza, Mandra-Chakwal road, Daultala Chakwal road, and Kallar Syedan-Dhaan Galli bridge, which connects to AJK, have been obstructed. Containers have been placed to impede the movement of workers heading towards Islamabad, affecting the Rawat-Kallar Syedan linkage at GT Road and the Kahuta-Rawalpindi roads.

Internet and cell phone services remained suspended since Friday morning till evening.

Police operations aimed at apprehending activists affiliated with the PTI were carried out; however, these efforts yielded limited results, with only a small number of individuals taken into custody by local authorities. Police sources indicate that the PTI activists apprehended by the Gujar Khan police are Qamar Abvas, a resident of Sandal Khingar; Raja Faisal Kiani from Ward No 8, Gujar Khan; Abdul Razaq from Noshehra; Muhammad Ishaq from Bhangali Gujjar; Mubeen Sultan from Daultala; and Nasir Mahmood, also from Daultala.

Inspector Ahsan Butt, the spokesperson for Jhelum police confirmed to The Nation that all three bridges over River Jhelum had been sealed off with containers, restricting all forms of traffic. The situation in Jhelum district remains peaceful, with no reports of PTI workers being taken into custody thus far, according to his statement.

The closure of traffic has caused significant inconvenience for residents, impacting the attendance of officials and functionaries at courts, schools, colleges, hospitals, and other offices.