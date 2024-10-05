Saud Shakeel stresses strategy and focus for Pakistan's success in England Test Series

Pakistan's vice-captain expressed optimism about the team's strategy and preparation ahead of their Test series against England.

Addressing a press conference in Multan on Saturday, Shakeel said: "While we can adapt and play fast if needed, England's attacking approach often leads to errors, which we intend to capitalize on." He emphasized that Pakistan is focused on exploiting England's weaknesses.

Reflecting on Pakistan's recent Test series against Bangladesh, the 29-year-old said that the team is looking forward rather than dwelling on past results. "The Bangladesh series is behind us now, and we are focused on what lies ahead. We came close to winning last time, but now our aim is to ensure we finish strong and secure the series," Shakeel said confidently.

In the Bangladesh series, Pakistan was handed two defeats – a 10-wicket loss in the first Test (August 21-25) and a six-wicket loss in the second (August 30-September 3). Despite these setbacks, Shakeel highlighted the team's determination to learn from their mistakes.

Discussing the pitch conditions in Multan, the left-handed batter acknowledged the challenges posed by the surfaces. "I’m not sure if there will be grass on the pitch, but we expect reverse swing in Multan," Shakeel commented, hinting at how Pakistan plans to counter England's formidable pace attack.

When pressed about Pakistan's game plan for the upcoming series, Shakeel remained cautious, saying, "I can’t reveal our full strategy yet, but the goal is to force England into making more mistakes and ultimately win the series."

Shakeel also touched upon the team’s preparation for the series. "We’re not focusing too much on England; instead, we’re concentrating on executing our plans and playing according to the situation. The boys are working hard, and this is a crucial opportunity for us to excel across all departments."

On the topic of leadership, the vice-captain acknowledged that the captain shoulders more responsibility but assured fans that the team’s morale remains strong. "There’s no grouping within the squad. Everyone is united and focused on performing their best," he added.

Meanwhile, England’s star batter Joe Root acknowledged the difficulties of beating Pakistan on their home turf, even after England’s dominant Test series victory during their 2022 tour.

Addressing a media conference on Saturday, Root stressed that defeating Pakistan in their own conditions is always challenging. He reflected on how England’s 2022 series win in Pakistan has aided their preparations but cautioned that they must remain focused and perform at their best to replicate that success.

“Yes, the previous series has certainly helped us prepare for the upcoming matches, and we have a strategy in place,” said Root and added: “However, this is a new series, and we will need to be at the top of our game to win again in Pakistan.”

Root also noted that despite the lessons learned from their last encounter, playing against Pakistan in their home conditions presents a unique challenge. “Pakistan knows how to take advantage of their conditions, and we expect them to come out strong. We also have a couple of new, talented players looking to make their mark. It should be an exciting and competitive series,” he added.