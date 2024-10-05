SC constitutes bench on review petition regarding Double Taxation Treaty

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court has constituted a three-member bench to hear a review petition regarding the Double Taxation Treaty. The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan will hear the case on October 21. During the hearing, Lawyer Saad Hashmi contended that the judgment was authored by CJP Qazi Faez Isa and former CJP Umar Ata Bandia also agreed with it. He prayed the court to also include Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah in the bench as he had given dissenting note in the judgment. After this, the SC court formed the three member bench and also included Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah in it.