SECP issues alert on fraudulent investment training schemes

ISLAMABAD - In view of increasing number of complaints related to fraudulent social media and WhatsApp groups operating under the guise of investment training courses, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued an alert, warning the public to be vary of any such investment-related schemes. It has been observed that these groups are impersonating well-known local and international business personalities or reputable international financial companies to deceive the general public. The operators/handlers of these groups are charging fees from individuals to grant them membership, promising exclusive access to insider tips and training on investments.

SECP urges the public to exercise extreme caution and verify the authenticity of any investment-related schemes before making any payments. In addition, SECP would like to advise the public not to share any personal or financial information with these unverified sources, as it could result in significant financial loss. Public is advised that if they encounter any such deceptive practices, they should immediately report it to SECP via the official contact channels. Protect yourself and others by spreading awareness about this scam.

SECP Inaugurates World Investor Week 2024

Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Akif Saeed formally launched World Investor Week 2024 in Pakistan by ringing the gong at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), followed by a grand inaugural ceremony hosted by the Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX). In his address, Saeed emphasized the importance of investor education in today’s evolving financial markets, noting, “Pakistan’s young population offers a unique opportunity to grow our capital market. By sharing knowledge and empowering individuals, we can build a stronger financial future for the country.”

Throughout the week, a series of investor outreach, education, and awareness events will be organized by PSX, PMEX, Central Depository Company (CDC), National Clearing Company of Pakistan, and ICMAP International, under the guidance of SECP. These events will include seminars, webinars, panel discussions, and an Investor Weekend celebration at Dolmen Mall Clifton, Karachi, by CDC in collaboration with asset management companies and brokers.

The launch event was attended by leadership from capital market entities, academic institutions, professional bodies, brokers, insurance firms, and leading asset management companies.

World Investor Week 2024 is a critical platform for promoting investor education, protection, and financial literacy. This year, SECP’s efforts will focus on key themes such as technology, sustainable finance, fraud prevention, and investor resilience. Initiatives like Jamapunji, combined with Pakistan’s young population and advancements in digital finance, offer promising opportunities to strengthen and grow the capital market.