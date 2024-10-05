Senate committee voices concern over Railway Police funding shortfalls

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Railways on Friday expressed concerns over frequent cases of theft, embezzlement of funds, and the financial losses faced by the Pakistan Railways.

Senator Jam Saifullah Khan chaired the meeting of the committee held at the Parliament Lodges here on Friday. The committee was briefed on the issues raised by Senator Shahadat Awan regarding cases of theft, embezzlement of funds, scrap cases, and financial losses over the last five years. Inspector General of Railway Police, Rao Sardar Ali Khan, highlighted that the Railway Police lack the human resources and funds necessary for maintaining law and order and curbing theft. He remarked that unfortunately the Railway Police do not have the funds to compensate their Shuhada even.

Jam Saifullah Khan stated that the Railway Police play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of commuters and preventing theft. He directed the Railway Police to inform the committee about their shortcomings or any suggestions for the betterment of the police, so that appropriate recommendations could be made. The committee also urged the government to take necessary action to build the capacity of the Railway Police. Senator Kamil Ali Agha remarked that people around the world prefer to travel by rail due to its security, even though railway fares are generally higher compared to those of airplanes.

The committee also expressed displeasure over the briefing provided by the ministry on the issues raised by Senator Shahadat Awan regarding theft and misappropriation. The committee members deferred the matter with recommendation that the ministry provide a detailed briefing on these issues in the next meeting.

Furthermore, the committee deliberated on the Tharparkar line, which is 105km long. Secretary for Railways, Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, informed the committee that the contract for this project has been awarded with an estimated completion date of December 2025. The project cost will be covered by both the Sindh and the federal governments.

Additionally, the chairman of the committee asked for an update on ML-1 and the gauges used in other countries. Syed Mazhar Ali Shah informed that rehabilitation work will start soon. In South Asia, broad gauge is used, while in Central Asia and Russia, Russian gauge is the standard, and standard gauge is used in other countries. In attendance were Senators Kamil Ali Agha, Dost Ali Jessar, Shahadat Awan, Secretary for Ministry of Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Inspector General Railways Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan and other senior officials from concerned departments.