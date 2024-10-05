Six Pakistani soldiers martyred in gun battle with terrorists in North Waziristan

In a tragic incident, six Pakistani soldiers, including Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Ali Shaukat, were martyred during a with terrorists in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Saturday. The fierce exchange of fire occurred during the night between October 4 and 5, resulting in the deaths of six terrorists, referred to as “Khwarij” by the military.

Lt. Col. Muhammad Ali Shaukat, 43, who hailed from Faisalabad, was leading the operation when he and five of his soldiers lost their lives due to the intense firefight. He is survived by his wife and three sons. The ISPR noted that all the fallen soldiers had served the nation with valor, with Lance Naik Muhammad Ullah having completed 13 years of service and Akhtar Zaman serving for 10 years.

In a statement, the military emphasized its unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism, asserting that the sacrifices of brave soldiers only strengthen their resolve in the fight against this menace.

In a related development, the ISPR reported that security forces successfully gunned down a terrorist linked to a recent attack on a convoy of foreign diplomats visiting Swat. This operation took place in the Charbagh area of District Swat on the same night, October 4-5.

The terrorist was involved in an attack on September 22, when an improvised explosive device (IED) targeted a police van escorting the diplomats near Malam Jabba, leading to the death of one policeman and injuries to four others, although the foreign diplomats were unharmed.

During the operation, security forces killed two terrorists, including the “Kharji ring leader” Atta Ullah (aka Mehran), who had been actively involved in various terrorist activities in the area, including the assault on the convoy of foreign dignitaries. Another terrorist was apprehended during the intense exchange of fire.

The military’s continued efforts to combat terrorism highlight the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in maintaining stability and peace in the region.