Sohail sisters star in C’wealth Powerlifting

LAHORE - Pakistan’s powerlifting stars, Sohail sisters,made their nation proud by securing gold, silver, and bronze medals at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship in Sun City, South Africa, on Friday. Twinkle Sohail earned a silver medal in the 84kg classic bench press category. Earlier in the day, her sisters, Sybil and Veronica, also delivered well as Sybil clinched gold in the 47kg category of classic bench press event while Veronica, competing in 52kg category, won the bronze medal.

The gold medal in this category went to a powerlifter from England, while an Indian athlete took home the silver.

The Commonwealth Powerlifting Championship, taking place from October 4 to 13, features athletes from 15 countries.

Pakistan’s gold medalist, Muhammad Nooh Dastagir Butt, is also set to compete in the men’s category of the championship, while Hasnain Raza Haider Ali and Dr Adnan will participate in the master’s categories. These athletes are scheduled to depart for South Africa on October 6.