Students urged to gain proficiency in info technology

Peshawar - Paraplegic Center Peshawar CEO, Dr. , has urged students of professional colleges and universities to gain foolproof proficiency in information technology, especially in software applications, to enhance their creativity. He was addressing the concluding session of a one-day workshop on the use of social sciences applications organized by the College of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

(CPMR) at the Paraplegic Center’s anatomy lab.

The workshop was well-attended by students, while the college’s Research Coordinator, Dr. Iftikhar Ali, delivered a comprehensive lecture on two medical education and research apps, SPSS and EndNote. Practical sessions were also conducted by the students. Dr. Ilyas emphasized that taking advantage of IT in all medical science fields, including physiotherapy, is the need of the hour.

He stated that students, educators, and researchers could revolutionize medical research by mastering these applications and could even introduce more user-friendly applications, opening new paths for competition and innovation in these fields.

He added that by using modern technology for the analysis and diagnosis of diseases, as well as in reference and research fields, students could play a pivotal role in improving national health for everyone. Furthermore, he maintained that they could make Pakistan proud by introducing new trends in the world of medical applications.

Dr. Ilyas also highlighted the need to promote indigenous technology in all fields to transform the backwardness of Muslim countries into prosperity. While acknowledging the benefits of Western technology, he warned that its excessive use is leading to collective downfall, he concluded.