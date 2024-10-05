Saturday, October 05, 2024
Terrorist attacks down by 24pc in Pakistan in Sept

Imran Mukhtar
October 05, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Posting about 24 percent decline from the month before, a total of 45 terrorist attacks occurred across Pakistan in September 2024.

These attacks resulted in 54 fatalities (29 security personnel, 16 civilians and nine militants), compared to 84 in the month before, and injuries to another 117 people. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffered the most as 27 terrorist incidents occurred across the province followed by 17 in Balochistan and one in Punjab. These statistics were provided in Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) monthly security report of Pakistan. The report said that 27 terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed the lives of 35 people and wounded 70 others. The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) and a few local Taliban groups were reportedly involved in these attacks.

Out of the total 17 terrorist incidents recorded in Balochistan, 12 were perpetrated by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) and some unspecified Baloch insurgent groups. Meanwhile, five attacks in the province were orchestrated by religiously inspired groups including the TTP. No terrorist attack was recorded in any part of Sindh in September 2024. However, one reported attack from Punjab injured one policeman. A total of five attacks were recorded from across Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan. As many as eight people lost their lives in these attacks including one Pakistani security personnel and seven militants of the banned TTP.

Security forces and the counterterrorism departments (CTDs) of the police conducted six anti-militant operations across the country in September, compared to 12 in the previous month. These operations resulted in the elimination of 20 militants.

Meanwhile, three incidents of faith-based violence were also recorded during the month, including two in Quetta (Balochistan) and one in Mirpur Khas (Sindh). Two blasphemy-accused persons were killed in these attacks.

Overall, 64 incidents of various forms of conflict-related violence were documented across Pakistan in the last month. These incidents resulted in the death of 122 individuals and left 202 others injured.

