Traffic plan announced ahead of Dr. Zakir Naik's lecture in Karachi

The Karachi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic plan in anticipation of Dr. Zakir Naik’s highly anticipated lecture scheduled for tomorrow, October 5, 2024. The event, set to take place at Bara Dari near Jinnah Bagh at 7 PM, is expected to draw a large audience, prompting authorities to enforce special road closures and parking arrangements.

To accommodate the influx of attendees, parking will be provided at two designated locations: YMCA Ground and DJ College Ground. Attendees will need to park their vehicles at these sites and walk to the Polo Ground, where the lecture is being held.

Several roads leading to the venue will be closed to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety. Awan Sadar Road and the stretch between Fawara Chowk and Khajoor Chowk will be inaccessible during the event.

Alternative routes for commuters

In light of these road closures, traffic police have recommended alternative routes for commuters. Vehicles coming from I.I. Chandragarh Road and Shaheen Chowk will be diverted to PIDC via Ziauddin Road and Khajoor Chowk. From PIDC, traffic will be directed towards Club Road, with further options to proceed to Clifton or Shahrah-e-Faisal from Metropole.

Additional diversions include routing traffic from Shaheen Complex signal towards MR Kayani Chowk and Zainab Market. Similarly, vehicles approaching from Fawara Chowk will be directed to the Awari signal, leading towards Shahrah-e-Faisal and Teen Talwar.

Both sides of the route from Sindh Club Chowk to Metropole and Fawara Chowk have been declared no-parking zones to avoid congestion.

Traffic police advisory

The Karachi Traffic Police have urged residents and attendees to plan their journeys in advance to avoid unnecessary delays. The public is encouraged to follow the official traffic plan and utilize the alternative routes provided for a hassle-free experience.

For more updates and real-time information on traffic conditions, citizens are advised to stay tuned to official channels.