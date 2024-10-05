In democracies, there are no rulers and no ruled. Citizens form governments to serve the welfare of all, and leaders derive their authority from the approval of the people. They are there to serve, not to command. To guard against tyranny, citizens have various platforms—political, judicial, and journalistic—to hold power accountable. The essence of good governance lies in public vigilance and response. A courageous and informed public will not allow its nation to decay. They will uphold the constitution and the rights it guarantees.

Throughout Pakistan’s history, thousands of brave citizens have suffered in their efforts to uphold democratic and constitutional values. This long and ongoing struggle includes political workers from parties such as the ANP, PPP, and PTI, as well as members of the judiciary like Justice M.R. Kayani, Justice A.R. Cornelius, and others. It also includes countless journalists who sacrificed everything to uphold the truth.

In recognition of their courage and dedication, Pakistan should establish a “Truth Medal” to honour these heroes who fought against despotism and steered the country towards progress. The younger generation, more enlightened and aware than their predecessors, will hopefully continue this legacy and ensure that history records their efforts accurately.

FARRUKH SHAHAB,

Lahore Cantt.