Viral infections prevention awareness essential amidst changing weather: Experts

ISLAMABAD - Health experts on Friday stressed the importance of being aware of viral infections, particularly conjunctivitis or Pink Eye during changing weather patterns.

Talking to a private news channel Prof Tipu Sultan MD Children Hospital said that continuous changes in weather conditions and rapid temperature fluctuations between day and night can have severe health consequences.

He explained viral infection prevention awareness is essential to safeguard public health.

The fluctuating temperatures, humidity, and wind patterns create an ideal breeding ground for viruses, increasing the risk of outbreaks, he added.

Respiratory tract infections, conjunctivitis (pink eye), and gastrointestinal viral infections are among the most common viral infections that spread rapidly during this time, he mentioned.

By taking proactive steps and staying informed, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of contracting viral infections amidst changing weather conditions, he stressed.

Another senior ophthalmologist Dr Prof Junaid also sounded an alarm, linking the spread of highly contagious eye diseases to deteriorating weather conditions. He said the changing weather patterns have significantly worsened air quality, creating an ideal environment for eye infections to thrive.

Ophthalmologists also stress the critical role of hand hygiene in preventing the spread of eye diseases.

“Touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your eyes is a surefire way to contract an infection,” warns Dr. “Poor hand hygiene is a significant contributor to the spread of eye diseases,” he mentioned.

Dr also warned against the rise of dengue and malaria cases in various cities, adding, that citizens should be aware and adopt preventive measures and clean surroundings where water standing.