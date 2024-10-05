Women-led startups showcase ingenuity, business acumen

Karachi - The finale of the ‘Built by Her 5.0 Innovation Challenge’ took place at the Aga Khan University showcasing a lineup of top women-led startups from across Pakistan. The event brought together entrepreneurs, investors, and ecosystem leaders to celebrate innovation and empowerment.

The ‘Built by Her 5.0 Innovation Challenge’ highlighted creativity and perseverance of women entrepreneurs, recognising their remarkable achievements. Out of 320 applications submitted by women founders from various grass root communities, six finalists were selected to compete. These finalists presented their business ideas to a panel of judges, with the winners receiving cash awards and potential investment opportunities to help grow their ventures.

The challenge received enthusiastic community support, underscoring the growing potential of women-led ventures

Filtresha, an innovative startup producing filter paper from chicken feathers, won the competition earning a cash prize of Rs1,000,000. Kangaroo Care, a Healthtech startup developing AI-powered medical devices for neonatal care, secured the first runner-up position with Rs700,000. Earthalene, pioneering commercial mushroom cultivation in Chitral, placed second runner-up, winning Rs300,000.

The year 2024 marked the concluding year for ‘Built by Her 5.0’ and not only offered a competitive platform for women entrepreneurs but also fostered valuable connections with key ecosystem players. The event received tremendous community support, with attendees expressing excitement and optimism for the future of women in business.

Head of Engro Foundation Fawad Soomro was the chief guest, who expressed his excitement to explore market linkages and potential collaborations, stressing on women being the key drivers of business growth across the country. Moreover, he emphasised Engro Foundation’s commitment to fostering opportunities for women-led ventures.

Laurel Miller, President and CEO of The Asia Foundation, joined the event and presented the cheques to the winners, further encouraging the participants.