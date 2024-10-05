World War III is Looming

Iran has launched missiles toward Israel because it has grown weary of Israel’s constant meddling and growing hostility, after which Iran is presenting the same justification for its attacks on Israel, that Israel has been presenting after bombing Gaza and Lebanon. Whenever Israel has attacked Gaza and Lebanon, it has said that we are defending ourselves. Iran has also fired ballistic missiles at Israel, claiming that it attacked Israel in self-defense under international laws. Israel’s right to self-defend is being considered, but Iran’s right to defend itself is not being appreciated, rather pressure is being exerted on Iran and it is being given an indication of strict countermeasures, which the Iranian President says that if Israel tries to retaliate, Iran’s response will be tougher and more powerful.

Iran has attacked Israel in response to Israel’s increasing aggression and excessive involvement, although it opposes intensifying the conflict. That is why it repeatedly warns that if Israel continues to provoke, the reaction will be more severe, with not only military installations but also Israel’s infrastructure being targeted. While Israel has been making provocative statements since the Iranian attacks and has threatened to target Iranian nuclear facilities, there is increasing concern that if a series of retaliatory attacks by Israel begins and if crucial Iranian installations are targeted, this tension will intensify and the allies of both sides may also directly join this war, then such situation will prove to be a nightmare for a peaceful world.

After eight decades, the world has not yet recovered from the tragic memories of world wars, it is being pushed towards a new global tension. The very thought of this global tension is worrisome. At this juncture, the superpowers need to adopt a more cautious and restrained approach but they are pouring more fuel on the fire for their own purposes. They are building alliances against Iran and trying to teach Iran a lesson, making the situation worse. If Israel had been stopped only after the Gaza war, the situation would not have been so tense, but the unnecessary support of the world powers has exposed the peace of the region to extreme dangers, only the superpowers can retrieve the world from this terror situation but G7 countries and subordinates are avoiding it.

The world powers should keep in mind while adopting such an oscillating policy that if the fire of tension flares up in the Middle East, no region of the world will be safe from its effects. This region is the crossroads of the East and the West and the main international shipping lanes, so the spread of this war will affect the supply chain all over the world and developed states will have to counter variable crises, so it is important to reduce this tension instead of escalating it. A sincere effort should be made to stop the ongoing aggression of Israel by getting out of the dominant interests of global politics and also try to rectify the mistake that these Western powers have made together a long ago.

It has been an indisputable fact that the seed of destruction in the name of the Zionist state in Palestine was sown together by the victorious Western powers of the Second World War, even its illegitimacy was also recognized by the founding leader of Israel, David Ben Gurion, who said that we should not deny the fact that we are occupiers and that Palestinians are defending themselves, but we should focus on the present realities instead of dwelling on the past and recognize that the resolve for lasting peace in the entire world, including the Jerusalem is nothing but a two-state solution. The establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its center is the only viable and acceptable solution to the Palestinian conflict, without which peace will not be possible. The whole world is in desperate need of peace because it is circled by countless crisis. However, it is now easier for Israel to retaliate by targeting Iran’s lucrative oil sector and crippling its major economic resources in the world than it is to retaliate against Iranian nuclear facilities that are underground and seemingly safe. But this would only fuel a multi-fold escalation of the conflict that has already engulfed Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and now Iran, therefore, the United States proposal to avoid such efforts by Israel is in favor of all. For this, a just solution to the Palestinian issue is the key to tackling the crisis and war. The world powers should step up towards the solution of this conflict and avoid counterattack on Iran, if at this stage the United States and Western nations do not act with understanding, then a third world war is on the horizon and no one will be able to escape from it.

Attiya Munawer

The writer is an activist and environmen-talist. She covers human rights and politico-environ-mental issues. She tweets @AttiyaMunawer and can be reached at attiabutt121@gmail.com