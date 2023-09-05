24 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering

LAHORE - The price control magistrates arrested 24 shopkeepers and sealed various shops over profiteering and hoarding in a crackdown launched across the provincial capital by the district admin­istration. On the directions of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, more than 893 sale points and shops were inspected during the last 24 hours, while legal action was taken against 83 sale points. A spokesperson for the district administration told the media on Monday that cases were also registered against 21 shop­keepers over violation of the rules and 69 violators were im­posed fine.