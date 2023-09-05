Addressing the issue of mobile snatching in Karachi

I am writing to express my deep concern about the escalating is­sue of mobile snatching in Kara­chi. The recent surge in incidents of mobile phone theft has left the citizens of this city feeling vulner­able and unsafe. As a concerned resident, I believe it is crucial to address this matter promptly and comprehensively. The rampant oc­currences of mobile snatching not only inflict financial losses upon the victims but also contribute to a growing sense of insecurity in the community. Many individuals have fallen victim to these incidents, leading to distress, anxiety, and the loss of personal belongings that of­ten hold sentimental value.

I urge the relevant authorities to take immediate action to combat this issue. It is imperative that we work together to make Karachi a safer place for its residents. By tak­ing proactive measures, we can curb the rising trend of mobile snatch­ing and promote a sense of security within the community. I kindly re­quest your urgent attention to this matter and would be grateful for any efforts made to address this is­sue effectively. Thank you for your time and consideration.

SHAHID HUSSAIN,

Karachi.