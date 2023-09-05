Tuesday, September 05, 2023
AL BATTAR-I: Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint exercise on counter-terrorism concludes

Web Desk
12:01 PM | September 05, 2023
National

The closing ceremony of Pakistan-Saudia Arabia Joint Exercise in Counter Terrorism domain, AL BATTAR-I, was held at Cherat on Monday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two-week long exercise commenced on August 22 with the participation of “special forces contingents from two brotherly countries”.

Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy along with senior military leadership, witnessed the final day activities of the exercise.

Combat Aviation along with the Special Forces of both countries, displayed their professional excellence. The Exercise concluded with the Fly Past.

The exercise was aimed at further harnessing the historic military-to-military relations between both brotherly countries, including nurturing of joint employment concept against counter-terrorism and identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations.

Web Desk

National

