All steps will be taken to ensure justice, LHC CJ tells full court

LAHORE - La­hore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Monday chaired a full court meeting held on the start of new judicial year. All LHC judges attended the meeting whereas three judg­es joined the meeting through video link from Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur and Multan. The meeting reviewed the perfor­mance of all wings of LHC es­tablishment, including Direc­torate of the District Judiciary. The judges appreciated the performance report, from Sep­tember 2022 to June 2023, of all wings and gave suggestions and recommendations for its improvement. The meeting also gave approval for enhanc­ing charges of verified cop­ies and enhanced charges to Rs 3 per page while amend­ing related rules. The meet­ing was also apprised that the LHC had decided more than 137,000 cases from September 2022 to June 2023. Addressing the meeting, the LHC chief jus­tice said that all steps would be taken to ensure provision of justice to the masses. He also appreciated the services of LHC staff, adding, the staff was backbone of any institution.