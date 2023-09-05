Balochistan appoints doctors as police surgeons in all 34 districts

QUETTA - The Balochistan government ap­pointed 34 doctros as police surgeons,Medical Legal Of­ficers in all districts of the province, said a handout is­sued here on Monday. Ac­cording to handout issued by the Health Department, Gov­ernment of Balochistan, on the recommendations of the Medical Superintendents of Health Department, the pro­vincial government appoint­ed 34 doctors as Police Sur­geons/Medical Legal Officers in all districts. The Police Sur­geon/Medico-Legal Officer will perform duties under the Anti-Rape (Investigations) Act 2021 under the Anti-Rape Cri­sis Cells (ARCC). The Police Surgeon/Medico-Legal Offi­cer will prepare reports on post-mortem of deceased per­sons, provide medical assis­tance and examination to the police in cases of crimes and accidents, medico-legal inves­tigations as per law.