Caretaker CM Naqvi directs AG to vacate stay orders on sugar mills

In a meeting, Secretary Food Punjab gave a briefing to Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi about the increase in sugar prices and the stay orders of the Lahore High Court.

It was told in the briefing that because of the stay orders of the Lahore High Court, the records of the sugar mills are not being obtained.

The price of sugar has gone up enormously due to which the people are suffering.

The Punjab government decided to file an immediate appeal regarding the cancellation of the stay orders.

Caretaker CM Naqvi issued instructions to Advocate General Punjab regarding filing an appeal.

The caretaker CM said that an appeal should be filed immediately to vacate the stay orders to stabilise sugar prices. Due to the stay orders, the sugar hoarders have got a free hand to loot people.