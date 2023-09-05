Caretaker PM’s statement regarding May 9 surprising, concerning, says PTI

Demands an empowered judicial commission to bring truth before masses without further delay.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday called Caretaker Prime Min­ister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s state­ment in the context of May 9 events very surprising and concerning, re­iterating the party’s demand to con­stitute an empowered judicial com­mission to bring truth before masses without further delay.

Reacting to the interim PM’s in­terview to a private TV, PTI spokes­person Raoof Hasan said that Ka­kar talked on all issues except holding free, fair and transparent polls within the constitutionally mandated time frame. This clearly reflected that the prime minister was still unable to properly real­ize his constitutional mandate and responsibilities, he added. A day earlier, PM Kakar said that events of May 9 were an attempted coup and civil war with the primary tar­get being the incumbent chief of army staff and his entire team. He added that such vandalism was not tolerable in any democratic set up and all those responsible for the attacks on civil and military instal­lations would be taken to task.

The PTI spokesperson reminded that Kakar’s government had the sole responsibility to hold free and fair elections within the stipulated period of 90 days. He said that the country could “no longer tolerate flawed and misleading statements” at the government level, adding that these sorts of narratives undoubtedly seemed to be an attempt to conceal the facts related to events of May 9.

The spokesperson went on to say that the nation was still waiting for an impartial and high-level judicial probe into all aspects of this violence to unmask the truth in this regard. He demanded that if the caretaker PM had any credible evidence related to May 9 events, he should present the same before the nation forthwith. Because unsubstantiated rhetoric on sensitive national issues by the state officials, especially the caretaker gov­ernment, was a cause of anarchy and chaos in the country, he added.