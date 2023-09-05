Tuesday, September 05, 2023
CDA increases fares of green, orange and blue line buses
Web Desk
11:54 AM | September 05, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Capital Development Authority (CDA) increased the fare of green, orange and blue line buses in Islamabad as inflation has hit the transport sector.

According to CDA officials, the fare of all the buses have been increased from 30 to 50 rupees.

The fare from N5 to Islamabad has been increased from 50 to 90 rupees.

The new rates would be implemented in the federal capital once the notification is issued by the CDA.

“The increase in fare was inevitable as we didn’t have much funds to run the buses on subsidised rates,” said CDA chairman Anwar ul Haq.

Approval was also given to digitalise all the sectors of CDA in the meeting.

