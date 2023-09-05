CM annoyed over poor health facilities at DHQ Hospital Sargodha

SARGODHA - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moh­sin Naqvi on Monday paid a surprise visit to Faisal Masood Teaching Hospi­tal Sargodha aimed to check the pro­vision of health facilities to masses.

He found zero percent heath facili­ties in the hospital and patients from all wards were facing rough, rude and inhuman behavior of the staffers and had a lack of health facilities.

The patients who were present in the hospital wept bitterly to chief minister after complaining the lack of facilities and poor arrangements in the hospital.

Mohsin Naqvi himself saw the poor arrangements and management of the hospital.

The CM on the spot ordered to change the MS concerned immedi­ately and also ordered to deploy new principal of the hospital.

Mohsin Naqvi said on the occasion that the caretaker Punjab government would never accept any excuse in the matter of provision of best health fa­cilities to masses.

He further said that he would con­tinue his surprise visits to review the health facilities and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

15 ‘CRIMINALS’ ARRESTED

Police arrested 15 alleged criminals including four proclaimed offend­ers on Monday and recovered illegal weapons and narcotics from them.

Those arrested were identified as Faisal, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Im­tiaz, Dilawar, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Mohsin. The police recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459-litre liquor and 1.08-kg hashish from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

SIX WATER THIEVES ARRESTED

In line with special directives of Punjab government, Irrigation de­partment Sargodha on Monday launched a comprehensive crack­down against the water pilferes and claimed to have arrested six water thieves across the District.

The accused -- Ahmed Hayat, Nasar, Iqbal, Bilal, Sarwer and Nabeel, were involved in stealing water from water canals.

TWO DROWNED IN DAM

Two cousins drowned in Tabbi sar Dam here in Kala Bagh area here on Monday.

Police said that Khuram Naveed (12) r/o Naryoob area and Junaid (24) r/o Qutab Khail area were taking bath in the dam when they drowned due to fast flow of water. Further in­vestigation was under way.