CM Mohsin stresses timely completion of projects

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Shahdara flyovers and the Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road underpass projects to assess the progress. The Shahdara flyovers project is approximately 84 percent complete, while the Nawaz Sharif interchange Bedian Road underpass project has seen about 40 percent of its work finished. During his visit to the Shahdara flyovers, Mohsin Naqvi closely examined the construction of protective walls and met with the project workers, urging them to continue their hard work diligently. He ex­pressed satisfaction with the progress and in­structed the creation of an alternative service road to facilitate traffic flow from Gujranwala. He emphasized the need to elevate the service road to improve traffic management and pro­vided necessary directives to the Director Gen­eral Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and the contractor to ensure timely completion of both projects within the specified time frame. This project would permanently resolve traffic issues at entry and exit points of the provin­cial metropolis, he noted. Commissioner/ DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chief engineer LDA and contractor briefed that work on the Shahdara flyovers projects continues round the clock to achieve timely completion, which will significantly improve daily traffic flow for 300,000 vehicles. Furthermore, the CM directed the acceleration of work on the Nawaz Sharif interchange Bedian Road underpass project as it would provide improved transportation facilities for the public while alleviating traffic congestion. Additionally, the construction of the Bedian Road underpass at the Nawaz Sharif in­terchange is expected to benefit approximately 120,000 vehicles daily. CCPO and DC Lahore were also present.