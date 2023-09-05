CM overflies Ring Road Southern Loop-III project for inspection

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi conducted an aerial inspection of the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-III proj­ect, here on Monday. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Secretary Communica­tion and Works (C&W) accom­panied him during the visit. The CM reviewed the ongoing construction work during an aerial inspection of the over 8-kilometre ring road stretch and gave instructions to the secretary C&W regarding the project’s timely completion. He noted that the public would benefit from improved trans­portation facilities as the proj­ect would be completed by the end of this year.