Conference on trade, tourism opportunities

LAHORE - As part of the efforts of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) aimed at exploring new av­enues for trade, investment and eco­nomic gains, a Trade and Tourism Conference on ASEAN was held here on Monday. Governor Punjab Mu­hammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, LCCI President Kashif Anwar, High Com­missioner of Malaysia Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, Ambassador of Indo­nesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio, Se­nior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, spoke on the occa­sion while Convener LCCI Standing Committee on ASEAN Raja Hassan Akhtar and EC Member Fareeha You­nas were also present. The governor congratulated the LCCI president for organising a conference on the topic. He said that it is also a primary re­sponsibility of the chamber to look for new opportunities. The gover­nor said that the country was going through extraordinary circumstanc­es. “At present we are witnessing the devaluation of the rupee and our economy is slowing down.” He said that the country was going to default in 2022 and many economists said that we had already defaulted. But we came out of that situations and now we are moving towards new op­portunities. The governor said that there are many opportunities for the businessmen in ASEAN.