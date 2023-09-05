Conference on trade, tourism opportunities

LAHORE - As part of the efforts of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) aimed at exploring new avenues for trade, investment and economic gains, a Trade and Tourism Conference on ASEAN was held here on Monday. Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, LCCI President Kashif Anwar, High Commissioner of Malaysia Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, spoke on the occasion while Convener LCCI Standing Committee on ASEAN Raja Hassan Akhtar and EC Member Fareeha Younas were also present. The governor congratulated the LCCI president for organising a conference on the topic. He said that it is also a primary responsibility of the chamber to look for new opportunities. The governor said that the country was going through extraordinary circumstances. “At present we are witnessing the devaluation of the rupee and our economy is slowing down.” He said that the country was going to default in 2022 and many economists said that we had already defaulted. But we came out of that situations and now we are moving towards new opportunities. The governor said that there are many opportunities for the businessmen in ASEAN.