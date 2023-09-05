Crackdown launched against price hike, encroachments  

ISLAMABAD - The Assistant Commissioners of Islamabad have initiated a crackdown against price gouging, encroachment, professional beggars, and other societal issues in their respective areas. In a series of operations, they fined shopkeepers for overcharging, sealed two shops, arrested one person, and detained eight professional beggars. Additionally, action has been taken against illegal clinics and shisha cafes, as stated by ICT spokesman Abdullah Tabasum on Monday. The crackdown was launched on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon. The Assistant Commissioners conducted inspections at 105 locations and imposed fines of Rs. 10,000 on shopkeepers found overcharging, while two shops were sealed.