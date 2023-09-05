Tuesday, September 05, 2023
DC Hyderabad seeks govt land for health, education, sports facilities

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 05, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has sought the allocation of thousands of acres of land for the establishment of education, health, and sports facilities.
In a letter written to the Sindh Chief Secretary, the DC proposed that the land should be allocated keeping in view the city’s rapidly growing population which would require those facilities in the coming years. He suggested that the land should be given in Deh Ganjo Takkar in Latifabad.
The DC said he had given the task of identifying land to Assistant Commissioner and Mukhtiarkar Latifabad who not only identified land but also prepared its map whose copy was attached to the DC’s letter.

