Defence Day Tennis Tournament sees exciting matches unfold 

LAHORE - The Quaid Banaspati Defence Day Tennis Tournament at Modern Club Karachi continued to showcase thrilling matches as competitors battled for supremacy. In the men’s singles second round, Mahateer Muhammad defeated Bilal Soomro 8-2. Meanwhile, Umair Anwar got walk over against Raahim Veqar. Farhan Mustafa thumped Bilal Khalid 8-1. Zubair Raja mirrored that performance, also winning 8-1 against Muhammad Asif, Ibrahim Iltifat edged out Nadir Bachani 8-7. Farhan Altaf defeated Kashan Tariq 9-7 while Asif Bachani outpaced Taimoor Ansari 8-5. In the girls’ U-17 singles quarterfinals, Daliah Shazim showcased her skills with an impressive 8-0 victory over Hibah Rizwan. Haya Yousuf defeated Aiman Haris 8-5 and Inaya Sayyed routed Wania Bhagat 8-1. In the U-17 singles quarterfinals, Kashan Tariq faced off against Junaid Meher, emerging victorious with a score of 8-5. Hazik Areejo displayed excellent form, beating Bilal Ikram 8-4. In the U-13 singles quarterfinals, Ansarullah triumphed over Zain Nomi with a score of 5-3, 4-0, while Ruhab Faisal secured a victory with a score of 4-0, 4-1 against Zayd Zaman. In the U-11 singles quarterfinals, Ansarullah defeated Syed Sufyan 4-1, 4-1 while Arsh Imran beat Tariq Rafi 4-1, 5-3.