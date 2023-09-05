Defence Day Tennis Tournament sees exciting matches unfold 

LAHORE - The Quaid Banaspati De­fence Day Tennis Tourna­ment at Modern Club Kara­chi continued to showcase thrilling matches as compet­itors battled for supremacy. In the men’s singles second round, Mahateer Muham­mad defeated Bilal Soomro 8-2. Meanwhile, Umair An­war got walk over against Raahim Veqar. Farhan Mus­tafa thumped Bilal Khalid 8-1. Zubair Raja mirrored that performance, also win­ning 8-1 against Muhammad Asif, Ibrahim Iltifat edged out Nadir Bachani 8-7. Far­han Altaf defeated Kashan Tariq 9-7 while Asif Bachani outpaced Taimoor Ansari 8-5. In the girls’ U-17 singles quarterfinals, Daliah Shazim showcased her skills with an impressive 8-0 victory over Hibah Rizwan. Haya Yousuf defeated Aiman Ha­ris 8-5 and Inaya Sayyed routed Wania Bhagat 8-1. In the U-17 singles quarterfi­nals, Kashan Tariq faced off against Junaid Meher, emerg­ing victorious with a score of 8-5. Hazik Areejo displayed excellent form, beating Bilal Ikram 8-4. In the U-13 singles quarterfinals, Ansa­rullah triumphed over Zain Nomi with a score of 5-3, 4-0, while Ruhab Faisal secured a victory with a score of 4-0, 4-1 against Zayd Zaman. In the U-11 singles quarterfi­nals, Ansarullah defeated Syed Sufyan 4-1, 4-1 while Arsh Imran beat Tariq Rafi 4-1, 5-3.