ECNEC approves $1784.93m emergency plan for polio eradication’

ISLAMABAD - The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (EC­NEC) on Monday approved ‘Emer­gency Plan for Polio Eradication (3rd revised)’ at a cost of $1784.93 million.

Caretaker Federal A Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Af­fairs and Privatisation Dr Sham­shad Akhtar chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (EC­NEC). The ECNEC considered and approved project of Ministry of National Health Services, Regula­tions & Coordination titled ‘Emer­gency Plan for Polio Eradication (3rd revised)’ at a cost of $1784.93 million including grant from GPEI partners of $1197.93 million, Is­lamic Development Bank loan of $552 million and AFD loan of $35 million. The project will supply po­lio eradication vaccines all over Pakistan and will be executed by WHO and UNICEF. The ECNEC af­ter discussion extended the dura­tion of umbrella PC-1 of the project to three years with authorisation to EAD to enter into loan agree­ments to finance the project on be­half of the government of Pakistan to achieve the objectives of eradi­cation of polio and make polio-free Pakistan.

The ECNEC requested Planning Commission and Ministry of Na­tional Health Services, Regula­tions and Coordination to provide project/programme evaluation of polio eradication programme and integrated lesson learnt in imple­mentation of Phase–III.

The ECNEC also directed that a committee co-chaired by the Sec­retary Finance and Secretary EAD to examine the re-lending ar­rangements with provinces for funding of project of similar na­ture with clear recommendation to ensure proper implementation of the projects. Sami Saeed, Minis­ter for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives,