ECNEC approves $1784.93m emergency plan for polio eradication’

ISLAMABAD - The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Monday approved ‘Emergency Plan for Polio Eradication (3rd revised)’ at a cost of $1784.93 million.
Caretaker Federal A Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs and Privatisation Dr Shamshad Akhtar chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). The ECNEC considered and approved project of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination titled ‘Emergency Plan for Polio Eradication (3rd revised)’ at a cost of $1784.93 million including grant from GPEI partners of $1197.93 million, Islamic Development Bank loan of $552 million and AFD loan of $35 million. The project will supply polio eradication vaccines all over Pakistan and will be executed by WHO and UNICEF. The ECNEC after discussion extended the duration of umbrella PC-1 of the project to three years with authorisation to EAD to enter into loan agreements to finance the project on behalf of the government of Pakistan to achieve the objectives of eradication of polio and make polio-free Pakistan.
The ECNEC requested Planning Commission and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to provide project/programme evaluation of polio eradication programme and integrated lesson learnt in implementation of Phase–III.
The ECNEC also directed that a committee co-chaired by the Secretary Finance and Secretary EAD to examine the re-lending arrangements with provinces for funding of project of similar nature with clear recommendation to ensure proper implementation of the projects. Sami Saeed, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives,