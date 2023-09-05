Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Erdogan arrives in Russia for talks with Putin

Agencies
September 05, 2023
International

MOSCOW-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived Monday in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi for talks with Vladimir Putin focused on reviving Ukraine’s grain export deal, Turkish state media reported. Erdogan was accompanied by a large delegation that included Turkey’s defence, foreign, energy and finance ministers, the Anadolu state news agency said. The Turkish leader is due to make brief opening remarks before the meeting, which is due to be followed by a press conference, according to his office.

Agencies

International

