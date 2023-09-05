Four dacoits, two drug peddlers held in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffar­garh police claimed to have arrested six dacoits and recovered arms and valuables from their pos­session. Station House Officer (SHO) Police Sta­tion City Alipur, Muham­mad Ayub, and his team conducted an operation against illegal weapon holders and recovered a Kalashnikov, along with bullets, from the accused. Meanwhile, SHO Zarif Khan of Gujrat town po­lice station intercepted the criminals involved in robberies. His team man­aged to recover four sto­len motorcycles, along with a sum of Rs one lakh, from four accused. Additionally, a Kalash­nikov was confiscated from Shahid Abbas and another from Muham­mad Naeem. Notably, a repeater 12 bore was also seized during the op­eration. Furthermore, a crackdown against drug dealers led to the recov­ery of a staggering 3540 grams of hashish from two accused. All the per­petrators were arrested. In another operation, SHO Sadat Mohammad Shakir of Khairpur police station targeted illegal weapons holders and successfully confiscated a Kalashnikov and ammunition from ac­cused Abdul Rauf.