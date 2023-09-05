Tuesday, September 05, 2023
GB Home Minister warns troublemakers against creating law, order situation

GB Home Minister warns troublemakers against creating law, order situation
Web Desk
10:15 AM | September 05, 2023
Gilgit Baltistan Home Minister Shams Lone has appealed all residents of Gilgit-Baltistan to play their positive role in the current situation and not to fall prey to the enemy's propaganda.

Addressing a news conference in Gilgit, he said the government wants all issues to be resolved through understanding and efforts are being made in this regard at all levels.

The Minister said there is peace all over Gilgit-Baltistan region now but warned the elements to desist from creating any law and order situation.

He also requested the religious scholars to preach the Holy Prophet's (SAWW) teachings of peace, brotherhood and unity from the pulpit.

He said peace can only be maintained if we respect each other's beliefs and faiths, which will ultimately help realize the dream of development in the region.

Shams Lone condemned the Indian media's propaganda and sinister attempt to misrepresent the current situation in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Web Desk

