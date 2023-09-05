Governor calls for opening new vistas of cooperation among ASEAN countries

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman attended the Trade and Tourism Conference on ASEAN at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday as a special guest. Ambassadors of ASEAN countries, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kashif Anwar, officials and executive committee members of the Chamber were present in the conference. Addressing the participants, the governor said that there were vast opportunities for Pakistani businessmen to export in ASEAN countries. Similarly, businessmen from ASEAN countries can invest in Pakistan in various sectors. He said that the government had taken various measures to provide facilities to foreign investors. ASEAN member countries can benefit from these facilities, he added. The governor warmly welcomed the honourable ambassadors of ASEAN countries present in the conference and expressed hope that this conference will play a significant role in the promotion of trade and tourism relations between Pakistan and ASEAN countries. He said that Pakistan had vast business opportunities for ASEAN countries in various sectors including tourism, agriculture, and export of halal products. He said that Pakistan had a unique position in the world in terms of its natural scenery, cultural heritage, and hospitality. Balighur Rehman said that the landscapes of Pakistan had all the features, adding that investment and proper promotion can make Pakistan the centre of tourism. He emphasized that the expertise of ASEAN countries should be utilized for the development of Pakistan’s tourism sector and with their support and guidance, better policies should be formulated to improve basic infrastructure and attract foreign tourists. He further said that new avenues of trade and economic cooperation can be explored within the ASEAN region. He said our presence here today reflects the importance we attach to fostering robust relationships and creating synergies that can pave the way for mutual growth and prosperity. Ambassador of Indonesia, High Commissioner of Malaysia and President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry also addressed the event and expressed their determination that the conference will open new avenues of economic cooperation between ASEAN member countries in tourism and various sectors. .