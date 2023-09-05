Governor calls for opening new vistas of cooperation among ASEAN countries

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman attended the Trade and Tourism Conference on ASEAN at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday as a special guest. Am­bassadors of ASEAN countries, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ka­shif Anwar, officials and ex­ecutive committee members of the Chamber were present in the conference. Addressing the participants, the governor said that there were vast op­portunities for Pakistani busi­nessmen to export in ASEAN countries. Similarly, business­men from ASEAN countries can invest in Pakistan in vari­ous sectors. He said that the government had taken various measures to provide facilities to foreign investors. ASEAN member countries can ben­efit from these facilities, he added. The governor warmly welcomed the honourable am­bassadors of ASEAN countries present in the conference and expressed hope that this con­ference will play a significant role in the promotion of trade and tourism relations between Pakistan and ASEAN coun­tries. He said that Pakistan had vast business opportuni­ties for ASEAN countries in various sectors including tour­ism, agriculture, and export of halal products. He said that Pakistan had a unique posi­tion in the world in terms of its natural scenery, cultural heri­tage, and hospitality. Balighur Rehman said that the land­scapes of Pakistan had all the features, adding that invest­ment and proper promotion can make Pakistan the centre of tourism. He emphasized that the expertise of ASEAN countries should be utilized for the development of Paki­stan’s tourism sector and with their support and guid­ance, better policies should be formulated to improve basic infrastructure and at­tract foreign tourists. He fur­ther said that new avenues of trade and economic coopera­tion can be explored within the ASEAN region. He said our presence here today reflects the importance we attach to fostering robust relationships and creating synergies that can pave the way for mutual growth and prosperity. Am­bassador of Indonesia, High Commissioner of Malaysia and President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry also addressed the event and expressed their determination that the conference will open new avenues of economic co­operation between ASEAN member countries in tourism and various sectors. .