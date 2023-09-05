Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh Urs begins today

Three-day 980th annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajwiri known as Data Ganj Bakhsh will begin from today (Tuesday).

The Awqaf Department finalized the Urs preparations and an invitation letter has been sent to the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Raza Naqvi. The three-day celebrations will begin after laying chaadar on the shrine.

The opening of the milk stall will also be held today. During the Urs, academic conferences, recitations, Naat-Khwaani and Mehfil-e-Samaa will be held. The food (langar) will also be arranged for the visitors.

As many as 155 CCTV cameras have been installed in connection with the Urs security while more than 3,000 personnel will be deployed. Special prayers will be offered on Thursday night.

On Monday, Caretaker Punjab Auqaf Minister Barrister Syed Azfar Ali visited the shrine to finalise the Urs arrangements.

According to official sources, the minister gave special directions to CCPO and DIG Operations for ensuring foolproof security during the Urs.

He also reviewed arrangements regarding security, cleanliness and Mehfil-e-Samaa.

Syed Azfar Ali said that caretaker CM was himself monitoring arrangements related to the annual Urs.

He said instructions had been issued to all administrative departments for providing best facilities to the devotees.

Sanctity of ‘Azan’ and ‘Jamatain’ would be ensured, he added.

The minister said that surroundings of Data Darbar would be decorated with colourful lights.

He said that Punjab Food Authority should ensure best arrangements related to ‘Langar’ and ‘Sabeel’ of milk and water.

He said that special teams of Rescue, Polio, Dengue and Health would remain deputed during three days of the Urs.