Historic Visit: BCCI leadership arrives to watch Asia Cup match at Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE - The President of the Board of Control for Cricket in In­dia (BCCI), Roger Binny, and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, extended a warm gesture of camaraderie towards the Paki­stan Cricket Board (PCB) during their landmark two-day visit to Pakistan on Monday.

This visit marked a signifi­cant moment as the BCCI del­egation set foot in Pakistan for the first time since 2008, greeted with open arms by PCB Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf. Speak­ing to the media, Rajeev Shukla emphasized the importance of their visit, saying, “Pakistan is hosting the Asia Cup 2023, and it was our responsibility to be here. The PCB and BCCI have a strong cricketing relationship, and we will cherish the memo­ries from this trip.”

Shukla added: “Exciting matches are currently under­way in the Asia Cup 2023. Enjoy the ongoing tournament, and we will discuss other matters at a later time.” BCCI President Roger Binny echoed Shukla’s sentiments, saying, “This is my first visit to Pakistan since 2005, and I am delighted to be here. I will carry back wonder­ful memories.”

In the midst of this historic moment, Zaka Ashraf expressed gratitude for the Indian del­egation’s visit. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to the BCCI del­egation for accepting our invita­tion and visiting Pakistan. This visit will further enhance the relationship between PCB and BCCI,” said Zaka Ashraf.

The BCCI delegation is scheduled to engage in discus­sions of mutual interest with officials from the PCB before attending the Asia Cup 2023 fixture between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the picturesque Gaddafi Stadium.

PCB HOSTS GALA DINNER AT GOVERNOR HOUSE TO WELCOME ASIA CUP TEAMS

In a remarkable display of sportsmanship and camarade­rie, the Pakistan Cricket Board hosted a grand gala dinner at the historic Governor House in Lahore to welcome the cricket teams participating in the ACC Asia Cup 2023. The event was graced by the presence of crick­et dignitaries from Pakistan, Af­ghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Ban­gladesh, marking a significant moment in the region’s cricket­ing history.

In attendance was Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman along with officials from Pakistan Cricket Board. In a remarkable gesture of good­will, a four-member delegation from India graced the occasion on the invitation of Chairman of the PCB Management Commit­tee Zaka Ashraf. The delegation included Rojer Binny, President of BCCI and Rajiv Shukla, Vice- President of BCCI.

Pakistan is hosting the Asia Cup after a gap of 15 years, and this celebratory gathering serves as a testament to the unity and spirit of the cricket­ing fraternity. The event was hosted by PCB MC Chairman­Zaka Ashraf, who welcomed the teams and expressed his delight at hosting the prestigious tour­nament on home soil.

He said, “It is with immense enthusiasm that I extend my heartfelt welcome to all the esteemed countries participat­ing in the Asia Cup 2023. It is a great opportunityfor Pakistan to showcase its love for cricket and its ability to organise a suc­cessful tournament.

“As the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board, I am incredibly proud to have this opportunity to invite each and every one of you to experience the un­matched hospitality and cama­raderie that our nation has to offer. We are truly honoured to welcome you to this grand cel­ebration of cricket.”

He added: “Pakistan last host­ed Asia Cup in 2008 and in the last 15 years the country has seen unprecedented times and this tournament carries signifi­cance for our soil. We are pre­pared for this prestigious tour­nament that brings all the Asian nations together.

It’s not just a tournament but a reason, where diverse cultures, languages, and backgrounds converge under the banner of a shared passion for cricket. In this arena, cricket transcends beyond boundaries and be­comes a unifying language that connects us all. “It’s a moment of pride and excitement for all cricket fans in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Let’s come together and celebrate the spirit of cricket in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.”