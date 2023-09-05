Home minister warns troublemakers against creating law and order in GB

GILGIT - Gilgit-Baltistan Home Minister Shams Lone on Monday said that at present there was peace all over GB region and warned the elements to desist from creating any law and order situation. Flanked by Advisor to the Chief Minister on Informa­tion Iman Shan, the home minister told a press conference the peace­ful atmosphere of the region had been disturbed to some extent due to the speeches of religious schol­ars of respective sects.

“The state wants all the issues to be resolved through understand­ing and efforts in this regard are be­ing made at all levels,” he added. The minister said they had invited some leading scholars of both sides from other parts of Pakistan to sit with the local Ulema and they were hope­ful an amicable solution of the prob­lem would be found.

Shams Lone requested the reli­gious scholars to preach the Holy Prophet’s (Peace Be Upon Him) teachings of peace, brotherhood and unity from the pulpit. “Peace can only be maintained if we re­spect each other’s beliefs and faiths, which will ultimately help realize the dream of development in the region come true,” he added. The minister also appealed to all the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan to play their positive role in the current sit­uation and not to fall prey to the en­emy’s propaganda.

He said the Indian media had made a sinister attempt to misrepresent the current situation in Gilgit-Baltis­tan though not a single shot was fired anywhere in the region. “We strongly condemn the India propa­ganda.” Also, in an inspiring display of unity and commitment, over 4,000 students from four districts of Gilg­it-Baltistan (GB) came together on Monday to assert their unwavering dedication to peace in the region.

The demonstration aimed to counter any misconceptions about GB and emphasise its status as a peaceful and harmonious place, free from sectarian tensions.

The students, representing four districts of GB Gilgit, Ghizer,Hunza & Nagar, organised a powerful rally to showcase their dedication to main­taining peace in GB, to create a cul­ture of care and love.

The rally commenced with a peaceful walk from Boys High School No 1 Gilgit to the Civil Sec­retariat GB, culminating in the pre­sentation of a resolute resolution at the Chief Secretary’s office.

The resolution underlined the stu­dents’ resounding message: that ed­ucation is above all, and to attain it, they require a peaceful environ­ment and assure their level of sup­port to maintain peace and harmony in GB. Their demonstration upheld the Islamic concept of brotherhood, showcasing their commitment to uphold it for generations to come. Key points from the demonstration.