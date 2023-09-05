ICCI demands removal of small pharmacies from Tier-1 Retailers category to ease their problems

ISLAMABAD-A delegation led by the Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association Islamabad President Tariq Saeed met Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari. They informed him about the key problems of his sector and emphasised the importance of their quick redress. Addressing the delegation Ahsan Bakhtawari said that small pharmacies are facilitating customers in payment through debit/credit card, but FBR has grouped them in Tier-1 Retailers category for heavy taxation due to which they are facing many problems.

He urged FBR to remove them from Tier-1 category to ease their difficulties. He said that the chemists and druggists are performing an important national service by providing timely medicines to patients, but like other businesses, the business community of this sector is also facing many problems due to which their business activities are suffering. He urged the government to solve the issues of this sector for the convenience of the patients. He said that he is well aware of the problems faced by chemists and druggists and will be their voice from the platform of the chamber and will highlight them at every relevant forum for redress on a priority basis. President of Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association Islamabad, Tariq Saeed, while speaking on the occasion, said that in view of the sky-high inflation, like other industries and businesses, the chemists and druggist sector is also facing great difficulties. The increase in prices is making it difficult to buy and sell raw materials, which is causing a shortage of medicines in the market. He urged the government to solve the problems of this sector on a priority basis to save the