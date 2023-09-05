IHC declares Parvez Elahi's detention illegal, orders immediate release

Declaring detention of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi under Maintenance of Public Order-III (MPO 3) as illegal, Islamabad High Court on Tuesday ordered immediate release of the PTI leader and issued notices to both parties.

High Court Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri conducted hearing of the case.

The court ordered Parvez Elahi to appear before court on next Tuesday. Until the next hearing, Parvez Elahi should not be part of any provocative activity, the court said. The court further said that Elahi will not issue any statement to media till next date of hearing.

Pervez Elahi's lawyer told the court that Lahore High Court had ordered release of Elahi on 1st September, The LHC stopped barred law enforcement agencies from arresting the PTI President in any other case. However, Islamabad Police violated the order of Lahore High Court and arrested the former chief minister.

Counsel for Elahi further said that the former chief minister was snatched from the Lahore police and brought to Islamabad. The officials dressed in plain clothes picked him up and put him in the car.

Later, the Islam High Court annulled Parvez Elahi's arrest under MPO 3 and ordered his immediate release.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday had issued a show-cause notice to Islamabad IG Dr Akbar Nasir Khan during hearing of a plea for production of PTI President Parvez Elahi in court.

On Friday, Elahi was rearrested by Islamabad police near his residence shortly after the LHC released him with a restraining order against any potential arrest by a government agency or preventive detention.

The arrest took place when an Islamabad police team, assisted by Lahore police, intercepted a white SUV in which Elahi was traveling with his lawyer, Sardar Latif Khosa, on their way to his home. They forcefully transferred him into an unmarked white car. This arrest was captured on camera and widely shared on social media, drawing condemnation from various quarters, including the Pakistan Bar Council.